11.12.2023 15:45:00

Coca-Cola Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The market's strong showing this year may have you feeling like you've missed the boat. After all, the S&P 500 has gained 19.4%. But patient, long-term investors shouldn't worry. You can always buy strong companies.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been around since the late 1800s, a testament to its staying power and strength. While that's an impressive feat, what about its prospects today? For that, we need to delve further and analyze the company's current fundamentals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten