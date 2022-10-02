|
Coca-Cola Stock: Buy Now or Wait?
The good news about markets hitting new lows is that investors can snap up deals on stellar stocks that rarely go on sale. Nearly every member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in negative territory for 2022, with many stocks down 20% or more.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) isn't in that camp. The beverage giant is trouncing the market so far this year -- down a little over 4% versus 20% for the Dow. That's thanks to its impressive earnings outlook and expectations that its business can sail through any potential recession on the way.With that big picture in mind, let's look at whether Coca-Cola stock seems like a good buy right now.Continue reading
