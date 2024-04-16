|
16.04.2024 10:52:00
Coca-Cola Stock Has 16% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) share prices have effectively been flat over the past two-and-a-half years, but that could change soon.Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman recently raised her firm's 12-month price target on Coca-Cola from $66 to $68, representing an eventual 17% upside over the current share price. Lieberman has an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. The beverage giant has continued to grow revenue over the last few years, and with the global soft drinks market still expanding, the stock could be a smart buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!