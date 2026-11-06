Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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06.11.2026 16:00:00

Coca-Cola Stock Is a Buy Thanks to Shelf Space and Habits

On lists of stocks to buy and hold forever, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) often makes the cut. One of the reasons cited is its increasing dividend payouts for 64 consecutive years, easily surpassing the requirement of increasing those payouts for at least 50 consecutive years to earn the title of Dividend King.

Another reason is its ability to generate billions in revenue while retaining billions in profits. For example, in its recent 2026 third-quarter earnings report, Coca-Cola reported $13.4 billion in revenue and $4 billion in net income. Finally, another reason is that it's a business that has stood the test of time, with its first drink being poured in the state of Georgia on May 8, 1886.

That said, while all those reasons are valid, there are two attributes Coca-Cola offers that aren't highlighted enough. As uncertainty could swirl around the markets in 2027 just as it did in 2026, the iconic beverage maker is a stock worthy of consideration before the new year begins.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 32 180,00 -0,43% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 85,91 0,40% Coca-Cola Co.

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