Coca-Cola Stock Is Having Its Best Year Since 1996. History Says That Hasn't Been a Signal to Sell.

As I write, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are up around 33% in 2026 on price alone, from $69.91 at year-end 2025 to about $93. This puts the drinks giant on pace for its best calendar-year gain since 1996. Shares closed at $93.90 on Oct. 16, a record, and trade just under that mark now.

After a climb like this, it's fair to ask if the gains are about to stop. But the stock's own history surprised me. Coca-Cola has seen 11 other calendar years with price gains of 30% or better since 1963, and the stock rose again the next year in 10 of those.

That record isn't a reason to buy by itself. But I think it's a solid reason not to sell just because this year's been so good.

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