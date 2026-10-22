Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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22.10.2026 05:23:02
Coca-Cola Stock Is Having Its Best Year Since 1996. History Says That Hasn't Been a Signal to Sell.
As I write, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are up around 33% in 2026 on price alone, from $69.91 at year-end 2025 to about $93. This puts the drinks giant on pace for its best calendar-year gain since 1996. Shares closed at $93.90 on Oct. 16, a record, and trade just under that mark now.
After a climb like this, it's fair to ask if the gains are about to stop. But the stock's own history surprised me. Coca-Cola has seen 11 other calendar years with price gains of 30% or better since 1963, and the stock rose again the next year in 10 of those.
That record isn't a reason to buy by itself. But I think it's a solid reason not to sell just because this year's been so good.
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Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
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22.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
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21.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
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21.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|Coca-Cola-Aktie wenig verändert: UBS hält an Kursziel von 104 US-Dollar fest (dpa-AFX)
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16.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|30 300,00
|-0,39%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|84,40
|-0,58%