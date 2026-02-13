Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
13.02.2026 10:45:00
Coca-Cola Stock Is Interesting, But Here's What I'd Buy Instead
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) just reported full-year 2025 earnings. Organic sales rose 5% for the year, which is pretty strong given the industry headwinds.That said, the shift toward healthier foods and belt-tightening among consumers led the company to guide for 4% to 5% growth in 2026. Investors weren't pleased, and the stock sold off. There's still a better bargain out there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
