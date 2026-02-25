Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 10:15:00

Coca-Cola Stock Is Interesting, but Here's What I'd Buy Instead

With 64 consecutive years of increasing its dividend and a 2.6% yield, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most reliable ways to participate in the stock market while collecting passive income. But Coke's dividend has played a supporting role in recent years.The real star of the show has been its soaring stock price. Coke jumped 12.3% in 2025 and is already up 14.2% year to date -- crushing the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.9% return.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

mehr Nachrichten