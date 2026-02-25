Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
25.02.2026 10:15:00
Coca-Cola Stock Is Interesting, but Here's What I'd Buy Instead
With 64 consecutive years of increasing its dividend and a 2.6% yield, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most reliable ways to participate in the stock market while collecting passive income. But Coke's dividend has played a supporting role in recent years.The real star of the show has been its soaring stock price. Coke jumped 12.3% in 2025 and is already up 14.2% year to date -- crushing the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.9% return.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|US sues Coca-Cola bottler for all-female casino networking event (Financial Times)
|
17.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)