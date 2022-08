Coca-Cola Stock Looks Unstoppable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a challenging environment, when many other companies are lowering or even pulling their full-year guidance due to inflation and recession fears, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is sticking with its guidance of 5%-6% comparable earnings-per-share (EPS) growth. In terms of revenue, Coca-Cola is putting its foot on the gas, now guiding to impressive 12%-13% organic revenue growth -- a big jump from the 7%-8% it guided to last quarter.Image source: Getty Images.In the past, I've sometimes been wary of Coca-Cola's high multiple. However, its continued fundamental performance and the strong showing by its stock over the past year demonstrate why it is deserving of a premium multiple. At a time when many companies are missing estimates and showing declines from last year's results, Coca-Cola beat estimates and grew EPS by 4% and organic revenue by 16% year over year.Continue reading