13.08.2024 12:50:00

Coca-Cola Stock Soars to a New Peak. Here's Why I'm Doubling Down.

It's been a rough past few weeks for investors. Although stocks are up from last week's low, the S&P 500 is still down quite a bit from July's peak. It's also possible that the market could make a lower low before all is said and done.Not every ticker is on the defensive, though. A handful of stocks are at or near record highs, because investors understand these few names offer something that most other stocks don't right now -- relative safety -- and so folks are filing into such companies just in case the recent market weakness is an omen.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of these names. And I'm buying more of it despite the recent run-up. Here's why you might want to do the same.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

02.08.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Halten DZ BANK
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.07.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
Coca-Cola Co. 62,03 -0,53% Coca-Cola Co.

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag leichte Verluste, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester präsentierte. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.

