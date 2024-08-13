|
13.08.2024 12:50:00
Coca-Cola Stock Soars to a New Peak. Here's Why I'm Doubling Down.
It's been a rough past few weeks for investors. Although stocks are up from last week's low, the S&P 500 is still down quite a bit from July's peak. It's also possible that the market could make a lower low before all is said and done.Not every ticker is on the defensive, though. A handful of stocks are at or near record highs, because investors understand these few names offer something that most other stocks don't right now -- relative safety -- and so folks are filing into such companies just in case the recent market weakness is an omen.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of these names. And I'm buying more of it despite the recent run-up. Here's why you might want to do the same.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.24
|Coca-Cola: Krieg in Gaza führt zu Imageproblemen - Werbespot verfehlt Ziel (Spiegel Online)
|
08.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Coca-Cola raises €1bn to help pay potential tax charges (Financial Times)
|
08.08.24
|Coca-Cola raises €1bn to help pay potential tax charges (Financial Times)
|
07.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|62,03
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag leichte Verluste, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester präsentierte. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.