(RTTNews) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced the appointment of David Elkins as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 2, 2027. Elkins, the current CFO of drug maker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), succeeds John Murphy, 64, who intends to retire in 2027, with timing determined later.

The company noted that Murphy, who has been with the firm for 38 years, will continue to serve as president, focusing on key enterprise priorities in 2027, in addition to the CFO transition. Elkins and Murphy will both report to CEO Henrique Braun.

Meanwhile, Bristol Myers Squibb has appointed Kevin Dilon to succeed Elkins, who will step down from his roles effective March 1, 2027, as part of a planned leadership transition.

Murphy, who began his career with Coca-Cola in 1988, has been Coca-Cola's CFO since 2019 and President since 2022. He was working with company leadership for some time to prepare for the succession process.

Elkins, 58, joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019 when it acquired Celgene, where he was serving as EVP and CFO. He joined Celgene in 2018 after several years at Johnson & Johnson, where he was CFO for the consumer products and medical device businesses and corporate functions.

Earlier, Elkins held roles with medical device company Becton, Dickinson, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca. He began his career in finance at The Boeing Co.

Braun said, "David comes to Coca-Cola with a track record of success across complex, global companies. He brings a strong understanding of finance and has developed future leaders. He will bring complementary skills to our highly experienced leadership team."

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, Coca-Cola shares were trading 0.43 percent higher at $96.29, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.14 percent lower.