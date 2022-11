Coca-Cola To Make Local Deliveries In Belgium With 30 Electric Renault Trucks Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will start using 30 electric trucks to make "last mile" deliveries to local customers in Belgium, Volvo said in a statement on Thursday.

Through a key partnership with Renault Trucks, the beverage manufacturer is electrifying one-fifth of its truck fleet and creating the largest fleet of electric trucks in Belgium

The first five Renault Trucks E-tech D and D Wide will go out in the Antwerp area Thursday, and other trucks will arrive in the coming months at the manufacturing and distribution sites in Ghent and Chaudfontaine in Belgium.