Powder River Coal Aktie
ISIN: US73886P1003
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02.07.2026 17:40:26
Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Beverage Titan Is Adjusting to New Consumer Habits Better?
Choosing between Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a classic dilemma for investors seeking stability. Both companies dominate the global landscape, yet their business models offer different paths to growth.Coca-Cola remains a pure-play beverage powerhouse, while PepsiCo has evolved into a diversified food and drink conglomerate. This comparison examines their financial health, risk profiles, and current valuations to help you decide which fits your investment goals.Coca-Cola operates as a total beverage company with a portfolio spanning soft drinks, water, and sports beverages. It primarily uses an asset-light model, selling concentrates and syrups to independent bottling partners such as Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF). This strategy allows the company to focus on brand marketing and innovation while partners handle the heavy lifting of manufacturing and local delivery.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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