PepsiCo Aktie

PepsiCo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081

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13.10.2026 14:15:01

Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have battled for dominance for decades. Deciding which of these dividend titans to buy in 2026 requires a close look at their diverging business models.

While both companies own world-class brands, Coca-Cola focuses almost exclusively on drinks and concentrates. In contrast, PepsiCo is a massive food and snack company that also sells soda. This comparison explores how their different approaches to the consumer market impact investor returns.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company that sells brands such as sparkling soft drinks, water, and coffee across more than 200 countries. It represents one of the largest beverage stocks in the market and relies on independent bottlers such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk since one unnamed bottling partner accounted for 10% of revenue in 2025.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 28 500,00 0,56% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 80,43 0,10% Coca-Cola Co.
PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 11 310,00 -1,48% PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
PepsiCo Inc. 113,72 0,21% PepsiCo Inc.

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