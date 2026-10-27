Coca-Cola Yields Just 2.2% Compared to 4.3% for PepsiCo. Here's the Better Dividend King Stock for Generating Long-Term Passive Income.

The non-alcoholic beverage space is dominated by two players: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). They share many similarities, from their portfolios to the fact that both are Dividend Kings that have increased their payouts for 50 or more consecutive years. Coca-Cola has boosted its payouts for 64 consecutive years, while Pepsi has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years.

That said, that's where those similarities start to end, especially regarding those dividends. As of this writing, Coke's dividend yields 2.2%, while Pepsi's yields almost double at 4.3%. On the surface, Pepsi would seem to be the better buy, as it offers a significantly higher dividend yield than Coca-Cola while having similar business characteristics. Digging a little deeper, however, shows there are more considerations at hand than the yield alone.

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