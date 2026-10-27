PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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27.10.2026 13:59:00
Coca-Cola Yields Just 2.2% Compared to 4.3% for PepsiCo. Here's the Better Dividend King Stock for Generating Long-Term Passive Income.
The non-alcoholic beverage space is dominated by two players: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). They share many similarities, from their portfolios to the fact that both are Dividend Kings that have increased their payouts for 50 or more consecutive years. Coca-Cola has boosted its payouts for 64 consecutive years, while Pepsi has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years.
That said, that's where those similarities start to end, especially regarding those dividends. As of this writing, Coke's dividend yields 2.2%, while Pepsi's yields almost double at 4.3%. On the surface, Pepsi would seem to be the better buy, as it offers a significantly higher dividend yield than Coca-Cola while having similar business characteristics. Digging a little deeper, however, shows there are more considerations at hand than the yield alone.
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Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
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27.10.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP/Zero Sugar gefragt: Coca-Cola erhöht erneut Jahresprognose (dpa-AFX)
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27.10.26
|ROUNDUP/Zero Sugar gefragt: Coca-Cola erhöht erneut Jahresprognose (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Ausblick: Coca-Cola zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|82,02
|-1,05%
|PepsiCo Inc.
|119,90
|-1,24%
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