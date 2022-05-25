|
25.05.2022 17:31:00
CockroachDB’s 22.1 update aims to help prototype faster, scale on demand
Cockroach Labs, a company founded by ex-Googlers, has released the next update of its open source, fault-tolerant distributed SQL database, CockroachDB, in a bid to help enterprise engineering teams prototype faster, automate more operations, and maintain peak performance during massive transaction spikes across geographies — all with a single platform.For the uninitiated, CockroachDB, which has similar underpinnings to Google's Cloud Spanner, is part of a growing breed of globally distributed transaction databases and was launched into general availability in 2017 after being announced in 2014.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!