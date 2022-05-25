CockroachDB’s 22.1 update aims to help prototype faster, scale on demand

Cockroach Labs, a company founded by ex-Googlers, has released the next update of its open source, fault-tolerant distributed SQL database, CockroachDB, in a bid to help enterprise engineering teams prototype faster, automate more operations, and maintain peak performance during massive transaction spikes across geographies — all with a single platform.For the uninitiated, CockroachDB, which has similar underpinnings to Google's Cloud Spanner, is part of a growing breed of globally distributed transaction databases and was launched into general availability in 2017 after being announced in 2014.To read this article in full, please click here