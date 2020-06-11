Codafication's Virtual Assist Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BRISBANE, Australia, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codafication, a software start-up that empowers enterprises to digitally transform at scale, today announced the availability of its flagship product Virtual Assist in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . The online store provides applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Codafication customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

In response to the global pandemic, Codafication is helping organisations to rapidly digitalise their operations, connected supply chains, and distributed workforces. Codafication's virtual collaboration tool, Virtual Assist, is being rapidly adopted by Australia's leading insurers, brokers, utilities, facility managers, and more.

Virtual Assist allows teams to see what is happening on-site in real-time with secure, high-definition video streaming. Teams can instantly connect with remote customers or team members to provide help, assess damage, verify work, or complete site inspections, all without leaving their desk. Unlike traditional video streaming solutions, Virtual Assist is equipped with enterprise-grade data security and does not require a frustrating app download or login to connect.

"We're excited to make it even simpler for organisations to embrace digital transformation by making our software available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Daniel Sandaver, Managing Director at Codafication. "We're helping organisations integrate Virtual Assist in as little as a couple of hours, so they can provide swift and safe services for their clients. For many industries, Virtual Assist has made it possible for them to continue operating with a distributed workforce."

Mr Sandaver said that Virtual Assist is driving optimal customer outcomes amidst the challenges created by COVID-19 and beyond. Virtual Assist consistently achieves a Customer Satisfaction Score above 9/10 and can reduce the insurance claim lifecycle by up to 2 weeks.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Codafication's solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Virtual Assist in the Azure Marketplace.

About Codafication:

Codafication is a globally awarded digital services and software development company focused on cloud-native solutions. Based in Brisbane, Australia, they currently service water utilities, Tier 1 and 2 insurance companies, global brokerage firms, their related supply chains, and more. Codafication empowers clients to save time and money through cloud-based software that makes the world simpler. Their innovative solutions are secure, scalable, and industry-agnostic.

