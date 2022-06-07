Codagenix Leadership to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix, Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company with a rational virus design platform for viral vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that company leadership will present at the upcoming 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York City, June 8-10, 2022.

Codagenix Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer J. Robert Coleman, PhD, MBA, will present on Thursday, June 9, at 1:00 p.m. ET, giving remarks on how the company is delivering solutions to today's most pressing unmet global health needs.

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading a new era of live vaccines and viral therapeutics. The company's breakthrough platform brings together live-attenuated virus design with cutting-edge codon deoptimization for powerful synthetic biology-based solutions to take on our biggest threats in infectious disease, cancer and animal health. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University; is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital; and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

