CodeLogic Appoints Tech Veteran Brian Pierce as CEO

Pierce brings over 30 years of software infrastructure and enterprise application expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic, Inc., the software company advancing application dependency mapping and analysis, announced today the appointment of Brian Pierce as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Pierce is a distinguished software technology veteran with more than 30 years of technical, sales, and operational expertise in software infrastructure and enterprise applications. Pierce joins CodeLogic from Rogue Wave Software, where he served as CEO for more than ten years, expanding the company's product portfolio of cross-platform software development tools and substantially growing revenue through organic and inorganic growth.

"Brian is an exceptionally strong addition to CodeLogic. He brings a proven track record of working with high-performance teams to deliver maximum value for customers, employees, and stakeholders," said Brian Cullinan, CodeLogic's Board Chairman. "His expertise in scaling enterprise software businesses will be invaluable as CodeLogic continues to expand in the DevOps marketplace and provide critical solutions to universal software development challenges."

Pierce successfully led Rogue Wave through two private equity holds and exits, which achieved higher than industry average returns for its owners. Under Battery Venture's ownership, Rogue Wave revenue grew by almost 65%. Under Audax's ownership, Rogue Wave revenue grew over 300%.

"CodeLogic's level of comprehensive software dependency intelligence is unmatched by other solutions. Now more than ever developers and architects need to know what could break when making changes," said Brian Pierce, CEO of CodeLogic. "Our technology is uniquely positioned to help teams deliver more innovation and inform development strategy for companies migrating to the cloud, working with monolithic apps, or planning database platform migrations. I am very confident in CodeLogic's growth opportunity, and I know my experience will help the company succeed in a rapidly changing and challenging industry."

Pierce currently sits on the boards of Jitterbit Software, an API integration company which raised $50 million in funding and has more than 61,000 users worldwide, and WolfePak Software, an enterprise resource planning and accounting software for the oil and gas industry.

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic revolutionizes the way businesses build and modernize software applications. Teams using CodeLogic can identify, visualize, and analyze application code dependencies from API to method to database column. CodeLogic's dependency intelligence helps teams reduce break/fix cycles, improve collaboration, and make code changes with confidence. For more information visit: www.codelogic.com

Media Contact

Danielle Horton

dhorton@codelogic.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codelogic-appoints-tech-veteran-brian-pierce-as-ceo-301515947.html

SOURCE CodeLogic