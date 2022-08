CodeSee launches enterprise plan with service maps

CodeSee is launching CodeSee Enterprise, a SaaS-based code visualization tool that aims to provide web developers with a Google Maps-like view into code workflow.The company has provided a platform to detect services, visualize their connections to code, and automate repetitive tasks in the code review process, promising better onboarding, code reviews, compliance, and quality.[ Also on InfoWorld: Where software development is headed in 2022 ]To be launched on August 31, CodeSee Enterprise offers the following features:To read this article in full, please click here