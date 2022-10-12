Codex DNA Announces Plan to Change Corporate Name to Telesis Bio

Novel name reflects expansion of capabilities and solutions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced a plan to change its Company name to Telesis Bio.



"Our innovative and pioneering spirit, and the versatility and power of our technologies, have enabled us to expand our portfolio to include an array of tools for both synthetic biology and genomics applications. To reflect the expansion, we are announcing a name change to Telesis Bio,” said Todd Nelson PhD, CEO of Codex DNA.

"Codex DNA was founded on innovation and a mission to inspire and empower researchers to accelerate discovery of scientific breakthroughs. We have introduced many firsts in synthetic biology, enabled by our versatile and powerful BioXp® automation platform and technologies including Gibson Assembly®, SOLA enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS), and proprietary error correction methods. Furthering our mission, we have leveraged our capabilities to now provide automated, benchtop solutions for multi-omics applications. Telesis Bio reflects that expansion and growth,” stated Dr. Nelson.

The new name reflects the focus, strategic vision, and growth of the Company. There will be no change to corporate structure nor financial reporting.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public Company based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Codex DNA, the Codex DNA logo, Gibson Assembly, BioXp, and RapidAMP are trademarks of Codex DNA Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Codex DNA’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Codex DNA’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Codex DNA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and other documents that Codex DNA subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Codex DNA undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Charlie Schmidt

Sr. Director of Marketing

charlie@codexdna.com