Codex DNA Plunges On Wider Loss, Outlook Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) are down more than 23% Wednesday morning after the company's fourth-quarter loss widened and missed analysts' view. Full-year revenue outlook also came in below Street view.

Codex DNA reported net loss of $12.49 million in the fourth quarter, wider than $5.58 million loss a year ago.

Loss per share was $0.43 compared with $1.12 loss per share last year, on higher number of shares. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.37 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $3.08 million from $1.94 million last year.

Looking forward, Codex DNA expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $19 million to $21 million. The consensus estimate stands at $25.27 million.

Codex DNA is a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services.

DNAY is at $7.08 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.16-$25.70 in the past 52 weeks.