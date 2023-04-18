Coeptis Enters Binding Term Sheet To Acquire Allogeneic Immuno-Oncology NK Platform In Phase 1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) has entered into a binding term sheet with Deverra Therapeutics, Inc. pursuant to which it has obtained an exclusive right, until August 31, 2023, to negotiate towards the acquisition or license of assets from Deverra Therapeutics related to its allogeneic stem cell expansion and directed differentiation platform for the generation of multiple distinct immune effector cell types, including natural killer and monocyte/macrophages. The deal, if finalized, would provide Coeptis with, among other assets, exclusive rights to two FDA approved Investigational New Drug applications and two Phase 1 clinical trials investigating infusion of DVX201 in hematologic malignancies and viral infections.

Also, Coeptis would gain access to an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform that is being developed to generate and deliver off-the-shelf, cost effective, on demand cell therapies to a broad patient population. Deverra expects phase I clinical trial data from AML study to be complete during second half of 2023.

Subject to completion of any proposed transaction, Deverra Therapeutics' current Scientific Founder, Chief Scientific Officer and EVP, Research & Development, Colleen Delaney, would be expected to assume the position of Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Coeptis Therapeutics.

