04.10.2024 12:58:00
Coeur Mining to buy Silvercrest in $1.7 billion deal
Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) has reached an agreement to acquire Canadian precious metals producer Silvercrest (TSX: SIL) (NYSE: SILV) in an all-share deal valued at $1.7 billion. The addition of Silvercrest’s Las Chispas mine Mexico, one of the world’s lowest-cost, highest-grade silver operations, is expected to make Coeur a leading global silver miner with 21 million ounces of the metaland and 432,000 ounces of gold a year.The merged company will own five mines in North America, with three of them considered top silver producers —Rochester, in Nevada; Palmarejo in Mexico’s Chihuahua; and Las Chispas in Sonora, also Mexico.Las Chispas mine, which began production in late 2022, has shown strong operational performance, Coeur’s President and CEO, Mitchell J. Krebs told investor on a conference call on Thursday morning. The excutive said that in 2023, the mine’s first full-year of operations, it produced over 10.25 million silver equivalent ounces at a cash cost of $7.73 per ounce.SilverCrest shares have risen nearly 45% since the start of the year, closing at C$12.59, or $9.29, on Thursday. The stock has more than doubled its value in the past 52 weeks, rising 113%.Coeur’s proposed acquisition price of $11.34 per share represents an 18% premium over the 20-day volume-weighted average prices of both companies as of October 3 closing price. It also implies a 22% premium to SilverCrest’s closing price on the NYSE American that same day.Upon completion, Coeur shareholders will own 63% of the merged company, while SilverCrest shareholders will control 37%.Both companies’ boards have unanimously endorsed the deal, urging their shareholders to vote in favor. The agreement includes break fees of up to $100 million if the transaction does not proceed.The transaction still requires approval from SilverCrest and Coeur shareholders, as well as regulatory authorities, including Mexican antitrust approval. A special meeting is expected by the end of 2024, with the deal anticipated to close in Q1 2025.More to come…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
