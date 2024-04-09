|
09.04.2024 17:25:41
Coeur Mining’s expanded Rochester mine reaches commercial production, shares rise
Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares rose on Tuesday after announcing that it has achieved commercial production at its newly expanded Rochester silver and gold mine in NevadaSince commissioning of the new three-stage crushing circuit and truck load-out facility was completed on March 7., the crushing circuit has operated at an average throughput of nearly 70,000 tons per day and has exceeded 88,000 tons per day, according to the company.Ramp-up to full design capacity of 88,000 tons per day—or approximately 32 million tons per year—remains on schedule for completion during the first half of 2024.Approximately 9.3 million tons of ore have now been placed on the new Stage 6 leach pad, which – together with the new Merrill Crowe processing facility – was commissioned late last year. Located in Pershing county, Nevada, the Coeur Rochester mine is an open pit, heap-leach silver-gold operation that first began in 1986. After a brief pause between 2007-2010, mining operations resumed in 2011.Once operating at full capacity, throughput levels are expected to be approximately 2.5 times higher than historical levels, making Rochester one of the world’s largest open pit heap leach operations. Rochester is also expected to be the largest source of U.S. produced and refined silver.Shares of Coeur Mining rose 3.7% by 11:24 p.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RISE Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RISE Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RISE Inc.
|18,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX gibt zum Start nach -- DAX eröffnet kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet zur Wochenmitte tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum voran kommt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.