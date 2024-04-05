Coface announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 5 April 2024 – 17.45

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document of Coface SA for 2023 (Document d’enregistrement universel 2023 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242.

Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address:

https://www.coface.com/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

The 2023 Annual financial report;

The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);

The Statutory Auditors’ reports and the news release concerning their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 May 2024;

The Non-Financial Performance Statement.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 6394 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

Q1-2024 results: 6 May 2024 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2023: 16 May 2024

H1-2024 results: 5 August 2024 (after market close)

9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2023 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in Trade Credit Insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2023, Coface employed ~4,970 people and registered a turnover of €1.87 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

