01.07.2024 17:46:00
COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
Paris, 1st July 2024 – 17.45
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2024:
- 177,673 COFACE SA shares
- 1,778,810.8 Euros
As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 76,542 COFACE SA shares
- 2,171,235.7 Euros
During the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024 were executed:
- Buy transactions: 4,258
- Sell transactions: 3,831
During the same period, the traded volumes represented:
- Buy transactions: 1,532,606 shares for 20,826,622.2 Euros
- Sell transactions: 1,468,145 shares for 20,133,930.4 Euros
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 6394 – adrien.billet@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024
(subject to change)
H1-2024 results: 5 August 2024 (after market close)
9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2023 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators”).
COFACE: FOR TRADE
With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in Trade Credit Insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2023, Coface employed ~4,970 people and registered a turnover of €1.87 billion.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.
1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.
