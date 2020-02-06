Cofense Uniting Humanity Against Phishing at 2020 RSA Conference

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cofense, the global leader in intelligent phishing defense solutions, today announced the company's presence at RSA Conference 2020, taking place February 24-28 in San Francisco. This year's RSAC theme will focus on the most powerful asset in protecting against cyberattacks – the "Human Element", the beating heart of Cofense's mission. As threat actors continuously innovate to slip past technologies put into place to protect both organizations and consumers alike, the security community is increasingly aware that artificial intelligence and machine learning alone are not silver bullets to protect against today's emerging and sophisticated attacks; empowering humans to act as the last line of defense is critical for a truly multi-layered and integrated cyber defense posture.

"Phishing is a uniquely human and global problem, and our long-standing stated purpose is to unite humanity against phishing," said Rohyt Belani, chief executive officer and co-founder, Cofense. "Our 21 million plus end users act as human sensors, reporting thousands of suspicious emails to security operations teams daily. The collective human intelligence of the Cofense customer base provides SOC teams with visibility into threats that evade security controls every single day."

To shed light on how humans are integral to organizational defense, Cofense Security Solutions Advisor, Tonia Dudley, will present an interactive workshop as part of RSA's Learning Labs. Dudley's session, "Hearts and Minds: Shaping a Successful Awareness Program", will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9:20 a.m. PT, addressing why changing humans is more art than science. The workshop will explore psychological challenges we all face – apathy, fatigue and denial – as well as the inherent benefits in human physiology, such as how our brain chemistry responds to stories. In addition to focusing on phishing defense advocacy and demonstrating how Cofense solutions help organizations across the globe minimize the impact of attacks and reduce costs, Dudley also holds a seat on the National Cybersecurity Society board to provide support and resources for the small business community to improve online safety and security.

RSA Conference attendees can learn more about Cofense by visiting the company's two booths, located in the South Expo hall at booth #1235, and the North Expo hall at booth #4436. During expo hall hours, Cofense will have six live demo stations where visitors can interact with technology experts and see Cofense's market-leading intelligent phishing defense solutions, including:

Cofense Vision®



Equips SOC teams with the tools they need to find and remove the phishing threats sitting unreported in recipients' mailboxes, providing remediation in minutes rather than hours or days

Provides a privacy-first phish threat hunting platform that supports an organization's compliance needs without sacrificing search performance

*NEW* Auto-quarantine: When combined with Cofense Triage®, enables organizations to auto-quarantine any new email threats received that match a previous Cofense Vision search, reducing analyst overhead and risk exposure

Cofense Triage



Leverages a large library of powerful rules, driven by human intelligence, to cut through the noise of suspicious email reports and focus analyst attention on the threats that matter

Accelerates phishing qualification, investigation and response by automating standard responses to suspicious emails to make analysts more efficient, driving actionable intelligence faster

Provides a full-featured API to integrate with SIEM, SOAR, and other enterprise systems to maximize an organization's security investment and reduce response time and analyst effort in finding and remediating phishing threats

Cofense Intelligence®



Using a global, proprietary network of sensors and sources, provides unrivalled insights into the rapidly evolving threat landscape, including tools, techniques and procedures that are not only observed in the wild, but verified to bypass existing enterprise security controls such as Secure Email Gateways (SEGs)

Delivers actionable intelligence that supports organizational defense initiatives

Cofense PhishMe®



Educates enterprise end users on the real attacks facing organizations – including those that evade SEGs – transforming them into the last line of active defense against cyber attacks

Responsive Delivery: Improves user engagement and optimizes simulation program effectiveness for enterprises of all sizes by delivering email simulations only when the recipient is active in their inbox, eliminating whitelisting and global scheduling issues and reducing false positives caused by changes in email security tools

*NEW* Recipient Sync

o Automates provisioning, updates and deprovisioning of Cofense PhishMe recipients from Azure AD using standards based SCIM 2.0 without the need for an additional tool

o Allows operators to fully control which information gets shared and synced

In addition, booth visitors can enjoy giveaways and daily activities at the South Expo Hall Booth #1235, allowing them to:



Unwind after a long day at happy hour on Tuesday from 4 - 6 p.m.

Cool down with ice cream and meet Cofense experts on Wednesday from 2 - 4 p.m.

Fuel up on the final day with espressos and cappuccinos on Thursday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

