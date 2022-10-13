HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide leader in portable espresso makers, Wacaco Company Ltd, is bringing to market its second generation of the well-known Minipresso NS capsule espresso machine. By merging its coffee expertise and engineering know-how into a brand-new design, Wacaco has conceived the most compact and capable capsule espresso machine yet.

Coffee capsule to cup made easy with Wacaco's new Minipresso NS2 portable espresso machine.

Designed to work exclusively with all types of Nespresso®* Original capsules and compatibles, the new Minipresso NS2 combines ease of use, intuitive ergonomics, durable materials, and an elegant aesthetic to help you brew perfect espresso, cup after cup.

The Minipresso NS2 is a step forward towards a greener future. It is entirely hand-powered and doesn't require electricity or batteries to operate. The NS2 is partially constructed of wheat-composed polymers and is compatible with pods that can be fully recycled.

This new iteration focuses on an improved user experience. Surprisingly small, the Minipresso NS2 is 30% shorter than the previous generation at 130 mm in height. Users will hardly notice it in their handbags or backpacks. The fully integrated water tank simplifies preparation, and the included drip tray keeps the mess out of the equation. With the Minipresso NS2, Wacaco streamlines the act of espresso brewing, making it a joy to brew the perfect cup anywhere.

For even more user convenience, Wacaco is simultaneously releasing a Minipresso NS2 travel case with a crossbody strap. Made of durable EVA material covered with a soft felt fabric, it is specially designed to protect the Minipresso NS2 from daily bumps and scratches. It also includes a rigid capsule box to carry eight coffee pods. A silicone coaster and a microfiber towel are also included with the case, making it the perfect Minipresso NS2 companion.

The Minipresso NS2 is set to retail at $59.90 USD and the Minipresso NS2 Case at $32.90 USD via https://www.wacaco.com/pages/minipresso-ns2

* Third-party brand with no link to Wacaco Company Limited.

About Wacaco:

Wacaco Company Limited was founded in 2013 in Hong Kong by Hugo Cailleton and Jessie Wang and quickly became one of the leading manufacturers of portable coffee makers worldwide. The brand is an advocate for breaking the traditional boundaries of coffee making with its "brew anywhere" mentality, while not sacrificing quality or design.

