Coffee Holding Board Approves Upto $2.5 Mln Share Repurchase Program, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) announced that its Board has approved a program to repurchase upto $2.5 million in value of its outstanding common stock, par value, $0.001 per share.

The program will be funded with available cash and future cash flow from operations.

Speaking about the announcement, CEO Andrew Gordon commented, "As a company, we believe that our current stock price does not truly account for the positive underlying fundamentals that currently exist at this time."

"We have historically looked for opportunities to create stockholder value, including previous payments of cash dividends, and intend to do so in the future for our loyal stockholders," he added.

In pre-market hours, JVA was trading at $4.15, up 3.75 percent on the Nasdaq.