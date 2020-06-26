Cogeco Communications is Proud to be Once Again Ranked Among Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens

MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to Corporate Knights' 2020 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada placing it among the Canadian companies which are setting the standard for sustainable growth leadership. This is the third year in a row that the Company is part of this highly-regarded ranking.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Canada's top 50 Corporate Citizens for the third consecutive year," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cogeco Communications Inc. "Social engagement is fundamentally part of our culture and our DNA. With the support of our 3500 employees, we continue to invest in and strengthen our corporate social responsibility practices, ensuring the company operates responsibly and sustainably, while being a good corporate citizen."

"The Best 50 Corporate Citizens perform better on a wide range of the metrics that matter most to society," said Toby Heaps, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Corporate Knights Inc. and publisher of Corporate Knights Magazine. "These organisations were selected from a pool of 273 Canadian companies with revenues over $1 billion and set the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada."

Cogeco Communications was evaluated as part of a pool of large Canadian organizations and global industry peers measuring social and environmental performance and corporate governance. The methodology used is based on 21 key performance indicators covering resources, employees, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance. Corporate Knights' methodology used in the selection of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada can be found at https://www.corporateknights.com/reports/2020-best-50/2020-best-50-methodology-15816785/

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

The Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and Code of Ethics are the foundation of its social responsibility framework. Its fifth CSR report was published in January 2020. To learn more about Cogeco Communications Inc.'s objectives, initiatives and performance in the areas of corporate social responsibility, please visit the website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/company-overview/corporate-social-responsibility/overview/ .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

