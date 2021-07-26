Cogeco Connexion announces the appointment of Nancy Audette as Vice-President and General Manager for the Québec region

MONTRÉAL, July 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, the Canadian cable subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Audette, Vice-President and General Manager, for the Québec region. This appointment will be effective today.

"I am delighted that Nancy is joining the Cogeco family. She will be an undeniable asset to our growth strategy in the Québec region," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. "With her experience and leadership, I am convinced that, in collaboration with her team, Nancy will rapidly contribute to the ongoing satisfaction of our customers and support our business objectives."

Nancy has more than 25 years of experience in Québec and internationally. Since 2016, she has served as Vice-President and General Manager of Fido Mobile for all of Canada. She has also held several senior management and executive roles in sales, marketing, and operations in companies including TC (Transcontinental) Media, Rogers, and Microcell. Her expertise in telecommunications was also put to good use with companies such as TIW internationally, and more specifically in Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Morocco for several years.

Nancy holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Université de Sherbrooke and a diploma in international business from École supérieure de commerce de Poitiers (France). She is also Chair of the Board of Directors of The YMCAs of Québec, a cause that is particularly close to her heart.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Connexion