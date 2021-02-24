Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of their Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending February 28, 2021, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

