Cogent Bank Adds Christopher Pillay and Avani Desai to Its Board of Directors

ORANGE CITY, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Bank announced the appointment of two new board members: Avani Desai and Chris Pillay.

Avani Desai is a Partner and President at Schellman & Company, LLC, a large niche CPA firm centralized on technology and security assessments, and a leading provider of attestation and compliance services. The firm is the only CPA firm that is also a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor, ISO Certification Body, HITRUST Assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Desai is also CEO and co-founder of MyCryptoAlert, a push notification and portfolio app for cryptocurrency. She serves on the boards of the Arnold Palmer Medical Center, the Central Florida Foundation, the Orlando Technology Association and The Women's Collective Giving Network, and is the co-chair of 100 Women Strong, A Giving Circle at Central Florida Foundation.

Chris Pillay is President and CEO of Semele Data, LLC, a software firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, that provides innovative solutions for test data sub setting and obfuscation for continuous testing and delivery. Semele's audit solution locates sensitive data exposed to breach in the test and development environments. Leading national clients in financial services, healthcare, and health insurance rely on Semele for fast and efficient automated test data solutions.

Pillay was the founder and former CEO of Meridian Technology, a technology and staffing company that listed most of the largest U.S. banks as clients, as well as being one of the leading firms in information technology consulting and software development. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Consulting Solutions. Pillay has over 20 years of leadership and management experience in facilitating the development of business capabilities that provide effective and efficient solutions for large complex organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Avani and Chris to our Board," commented Lee Hanna, CEO of Cogent Bank. "The cornerstone of our strategic plan is to provide our clients with innovative, leading-edge technology while managing the risks associated with delivering these services in an increasingly complex world. Adding top talent across all areas of the company, including our Board of Directors, is paramount to achieving this objective. Both Avani and Chris are accomplished leaders who have built and led successful businesses and high-performing teams. Their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their diverse backgrounds, will be instrumental in the successful execution of our strategic plan."

Cogent Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank with banking centers in Jacksonville, Orlando, Orange City, and Tampa. The bank offers clients an experienced relationship management team with deep roots in the communities it serves. Offering robust lending and depository products, along with sophisticated treasury management services, Cogent Bank provides a unique value proposition to its clients through its high-touch, responsive approach to banking.

For more information, visit Cogent Bank at www.cogentbank.net. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

