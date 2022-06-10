Cogent Biosciences Reports Positive Initial Clinical Data From APEX Study Of Bezuclastinib

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) reported positive initial data from ongoing phase 2 APEX trial evaluating the selective KIT D816V inhibitor bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis. In the trial, 11/11 patients achieved =50% reduction in serum tryptase levels by central assessment. 8/8 patients achieved =50% reduction in bone marrow mast cells by central review.

"Based on these results, we expect to accelerate our timelines and investment and look forward to providing another APEX clinical update by the end of 2022, and to presenting SUMMIT clinical data in non-advanced systemic mastocytosis patients in the first half of 2023," said Andrew Robbins, CEO at Cogent Biosciences.