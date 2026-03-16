IDI Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP60 / ISIN: US19241Q1013
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16.03.2026 14:47:31
Cogent Biosciences Stock Gains 8% After FDA Accepts NDA For Bezuclastinib, Assigns PDUFA Date
(RTTNews) - Stock of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) is gaining around 8 percent on Monday morning trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its New Drug Application for bezuclastinib in patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of December 30, 2026.
The company's shares are currently trading at $36.80 on the Nasdaq, up 8.12 percent. The stock opened at $36.79 and has climbed as high as $37.18 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.72 to $43.73.
The application was based on encouraging data from the pivotal SUMMIT trial, which demonstrated clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant improvements across the primary and all key secondary endpoints.
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