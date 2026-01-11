Cogent Aktie
Cogent Insider Sells $2.5 Million in Stock Amid Staggering 300% Price Surge
Evan Kearns, the chief legal officer at Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), reported an open-market sale of 65,000 shares for a transaction value of $2.52 million, according to a Dec. 30 SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.70); post-transaction value based on Dec. 26 market close price used in SEC calculations.Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, leveraging its expertise in targeted kinase inhibition. The company’s strategic focus on rare mutations and licensing partnerships positions it to address unmet medical needs in oncology and rare disease markets. With a lean operational structure and a pipeline of innovative candidates, Cogent aims to create differentiated value in the competitive biotechnology sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
