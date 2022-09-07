Cogent To Acquire T-Mobile's Wireline Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) has agreed to acquire T-Mobile's Wireline Business. In addition to the fiber network and related assets and customers, Cogent will acquire certain liabilities associated with the business.

Also, Cogent will offer IP transit services to T-Mobile for 54 months following the closing date and T-Mobile will pay Cogent $700 million for such services, with $350 million due in equal payments over the first 12 months after closing and $350 million due in equal payments over the remaining 42 months.

Cogent said it plans to maintain current dividend per share, which is expected to continue to increase over time.