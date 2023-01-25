|
25.01.2023 15:00:00
Coginiti Corp Adds Experienced Chief Financial Officer to Leadership Team
ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coginiti Corp, the market leader in collaborative intelligence, today announced that J. Dale Belt joined its leadership team on January 18, 2023 as Chief Financial Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Rick Hall.
Coginiti CEO Rick Hall commented: "Coginiti sits on top of dozens of analytics platforms delivering collaborative intelligence tools that empower teams – improving productivity, reducing platform expense, and creating consistent analysis across the business. We are at the beginning of an emerging market with massive growth ahead.
"Coginiti's rapid growth since launching our initial paid product in April 2020 has positioned our company to further strengthen our leadership position in the enormous analytics market and has attracted significant interest from investors.
"Adding a CFO with deep experience in accounting/reporting, FP&A and fundraising for both public and private companies further strengthens our experienced leadership team as we move into the next stage of rapid growth."
Dale Belt said: "I look forward to working with Rick, the leadership team and the board to continue Coginiti's growth trajectory. Building the financial team, taking over cash and business forecasting duties, and supporting next rounds of fundraising to support future growth are all top priorities."
Mr. Belt has more than 35 years of finance and accounting expertise in both public and private companies, including a cumulative 20 plus years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and FTI Consulting. He received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Kentucky and is a CPA (KY). He also holds a certified turnaround professional (CTP) certificate and is a certified insolvency and restructuring advisor (CIRA).
About Coginiti:
Atlanta-based Coginiti provides an integrated analytics platform which sits across all of a firm's data assets empowering data engineers, analysts and business teams to generate consistent, high-quality insights in less time. Coginiti's tools massively improve the productivity of analytics teams while helping companies manage and reduce data processing expenses. Find more information at www.coginiti.co.
CONTACT: Christopher Crompton, ccrompton@coginiti.co
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coginiti-corp-adds-experienced-chief-financial-officer-to-leadership-team-301729714.html
SOURCE Cogniti Corp
