|
05.05.2022 22:06:00
Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable on June 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.
About Cognex
Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.
Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006124/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognex Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|Why Shares in Cognex Slumped Again Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Cognex legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cognex informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Why Cognex Stock Is Full of Opportunity (MotleyFool)
|
18.02.22
|Why Cognex Shares Rose Nearly 6% Today (MotleyFool)
|
18.02.22
|Cognex upgraded to neutral from underweight at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Cognex Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cognex Corp.
|57,50
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.