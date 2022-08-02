Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 22:06:00

Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable on September 2, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cognex Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cognex Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cognex Corp. 49,08 0,33% Cognex Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen