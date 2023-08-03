|
03.08.2023 12:06:00
Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on September 1, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2023.
About Cognex
Cognex Corporation ("the Company” or "Cognex”) invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements can be gained.
Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803021216/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognex Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Cognex mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Cognex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Cognex-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Cognex-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Cognex verloren (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Cognex legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Cognex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Cognex-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.23
|Where Cognex Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
|
04.05.23
|Cognex (CGNX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.23
|Cognex Clocks 29% Revenue Decline In Q1, Mirroring Broader Macroeconomic Softness (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Cognex Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cognex Corp.
|45,65
|-2,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.