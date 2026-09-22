Cognex To Buy RealSense For $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corporation (CGNX), a maker of machine vision systems, software, and sensors, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire RealSense, in depth-sensing cameras, and computer-vision systems for around $500 million. The acquirer will finance the transaction by cash on hand and investments on its balance sheet.

Cognex also expects to provide a three-year $56.5 million cash retention program at target for RealSense staff, subject to performance modifiers, and to grant restricted stock units valued at around $50 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The acquisition will boost Cognex's strategy to diversify its growth by entering the robotic perception market.

Matt Moschner, CEO of Cognex, said: "RealSense represents a compelling strategic expansion for Cognex into robotic perception. Combined with Cognex's machine vision expertise and global reach, RealSense positions us to offer a full-stack visual intelligence platform, spanning industrial ID, 2D and 3D machine vision measurement to 3D depth perception and robotic navigation, built to serve the full spectrum of Physical AI."

RealSense is projected to generate revenue of $80 million to $90 million for 2026, representing over 50% growth over the prior year. RealSense is anticipated to be strongly accretive to Cognex's growth profile.

Prior to closing, RealSense will spin out its Facial Authentication product line into an independent company.

CGNX was up by 0.52% at $62.31 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.