Power Integrations Aktie
WKN: 911299 / ISIN: US7392761034
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11.06.2026 20:37:00
Cognex vs. Power Integrations: Which Auto Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Automobiles are increasingly using sophisticated technology suppliers to make their vehicles more energy efficient and safer. Investors are currently weighing the merits of Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).Cognex specializes in the sophisticated software and hardware that allow machines to see, while Power Integrations focuses on the chips that manage power conversion. Both serve critical roles in modern industry, but their financial profiles and market risks offer distinct paths for your capital.Cognex is a global leader in machine vision technology, providing sensors and software that automate manufacturing tasks. The company occupies a prominent position among tech stocks due to its specialized focus on machine vision. Its systems are used to inspect, identify, and guide products in the logistics, automotive, and electronics industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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