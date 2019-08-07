Cognition® Announces Talks for Annual User Conference: NAVIGATE2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has announced talks and presentations for their annual user conference, NAVIGATE2019. The conference will be hosted at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston, MassachusettsSeptember 5-6.

"We've got a great lineup for this year's NAVIGATE conference," says David Cronin, CEO of Cognition Corporation. "It's going to be a fun, informative experience for all."

This two-day conference showcases speakers from across life science industries discussing the latest topics in regulatory compliance, quality, and product development. A number of panels and talks about how organizations large and small use Cognition's products and services in their design controls and risk management activities will also take place.

Topics for talks include: product line engineering for design controls and risk management, Agile methodologies in medical device development, managing cultural transitions in compliance software tool adoption, and more.

"The great thing about NAVIGATE is that attendees get to learn not just about the latest happenings in the industry, but also from the Cognition Crew first-hand," says Mr. Cronin.

In addition to discussions and roundtables with top industry professionals, there will also be presentations and discussions from Cognition. These interactive talks will review the company's latest products, services, and visions for the future.

"By allowing networking opportunities with our team at Cognition, we hope to better encourage communication and collaboration in regard to all our products and services," says Mr. Cronin. "It will also help us understand how to better serve our customers and users."

To register for the conference, click here. Discounted hotel rates are available for those who book now—but hurry, space is limited.

Cognition Corporation, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has offered solutions for product development compliance for more than fifteen years. Cognition offers the Cognition Cockpit® Platform, along with engineering and validation support, and industry expertise. Thousands of users worldwide use Cognition solutions to manage their product development process and meet regulatory, performance, and-time to-market goals. For more information, visit http://www.cognition.us or call (781) 271-9300.

