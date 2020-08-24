Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cognitive behavioural therapy market was valued at US$ 2152.47 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% over the forecast period. (2019 – 2027)

in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% over the forecast period. (2019 – 2027) Governmental agencies across the world are creating awareness about cognitive behavioural therapy and are providing helpful resources for citizens to easily avail these services. For instance, Department of Health & Human Services of Victoria state in Australia , National Health Service of the U.K and other agencies have provided information and useful resources related to cognitive behavioural therapy on their websites. These initiatives are propelling the growth of cognitive behavioural therapy market across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created high demand for cognitive behavioural therapy services from individuals and organisations to tackle anxiety and depression arising due to financial, educational and other crisis.

Rising number of people affected by depression is driving the share of mood disorder services in the global cognitive behavioural therapy market.

Based on end-user, lucrative discounts offered on group sessions is expected to propel its share in future years.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the global cognitive behavioural therapy market in 2018.

Some of the players operating in the cognitive behavioural therapy market are Angus Munro Psychology, Anxiety Solutions CBT, Associated Counsellors & Psychologists, CAMH, CBT Australia, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Center, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Los Angeles, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Services, DR ELIZABETH WOODCOCK & ASSOCIATES, First Psychology Borders, Fortis Healthcare, Jewish General Hospital (Integrated Health and Social Services University Network), LifeStance Health Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Nuffield Health, Sydney Clinical Psychology, TELL Japan, themindworks Clinics (HelloSelf Limited), Think CBT and Tokyo Mental Health amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cognitive behavioural therapy market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

