Cognitive Research Corporation Appoints Jeff Williams as Executive Chairman Following Growth Equity Transaction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation ("CRC") a leading, full-service, therapeutically-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the Central Nervous System (CNS) sector, is pleased to announce that Jeff Williams has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors following the recent close of a growth equity investment from healthcare-focused private equity firm, RC Capital. Mr. Williams brings more than 30 years of life science experience to CRC, including significant leadership experience in the CRO industry.

"I have known Jeff for more than a decade and we are very excited to have him join the CRC team," says C.G. "Chip" Gillooly, CEO of CRC. "With his experience in founding, building and leading Clinipace Worldwide for more than 13 years, and his more most recent experience in scaling a behavior healthcare platform as CEO of MindPath Care Centers, he truly understands not only the CRO business, but also our focused mission to aid and support the development of new therapies to help create better options for patients in need of better mental health and other CNS-related treatments."

"I could not be more impressed with the founders and leaders of CRC and with what they have built over the last 17 years," says Williams. "It is my pleasure to join the team to help CRC deliver on the mission to be the most trusted, customer-centric clinical drug development company serving CNS and related markets."

"We look forward to another successful partnership with Jeff, focused on scaling the next innovative healthcare services company in a market with significant demand where better patient outcomes are at the center of the CRC mission," says Patrick Dunnigan, Partner at RC Capital.

Prior to joining CRC, Mr. Williams served as CEO of MindPath Care Centers, an outpatient behavior health platform that served patients with locations throughout the southeast United States before it was acquired in 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Williams was CEO of Clinipace Worldwide, a CRO he co-founded in 2004, which was recently acquired by D-Med. Before Clinipace, Mr. Williams spent five years in the healthcare IT space as a co-founder of HealthMatics prior to which he spent 12 years at Novartis and GSK on the commercial side.

About Cognitive Research Corporation

Cognitive Research Corporation's mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com.

About RC Capital

RCC is a growth equity firm building high-potential healthcare companies by leveraging the unique interplay of our segments of focus: medical device, healthcare services and healthcare IT. We are dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, growing companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and the experiences and outcomes for patients. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage our domain expertise, a network of healthcare thought leaders and deep relationships with health systems assembled over our 28-year history. With more than $900 million of capital raised and a consistent track record, the firm has established itself as a preferred source of growth capital. For more information, please visit www.rccapital.com.

