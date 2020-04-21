Cognitus Named a Finalist for 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award in SAP S/4HANA Movement Partner of the Year Category

MIAMI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitus today announced that SAP has recognized it as a finalist for the SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP S/4HANA Movement Partner of the Year category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"Our passion for SAP technologies, coupled with innovation and our drive to stay ahead of the curve, is what has contributed to this accolade. We appreciate being recognized for our excellence in driving SAP business and co-innovation, helping customers move to SAP S/4HANA. We believe in creating long-term relationships through understanding each customer's unique requirements, offering sustainable and flexible SAP S/4HANA solutions within time and budget. We thank everyone involved for their hard work, dedication, and support. We look forward to helping more organizations Gallop to S/4HANA." - Sr. VP Of Global Sales Nitin Khanna.

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help the best run SAP.

About Cognitus:

Cognitus is an SAP Gold partner that builds, services, and sells SAP solutions. We provide SAP implementation services and software licenses through our global network of offices across North America, Asia, LATAM, and Europe. We strive to deliver the highest quality sustainable products, services, and solutions to transform your business into an intelligent & innovative enterprise. Cognitus is more than just a consulting firm; we are also your allies on your digital transformation journey. We help you face the current and future challenges head-on. We can accelerate your company as a whole with our agile future-proof and well-crafted tools. We're dedicated to empowering enterprises to compete, grow, and thrive in an ever-changing world.

Related Images

sap-pinnacle-finalist-award-2020.png

SAP Pinnacle Finalist Award 2020

Cognitus Logo

Related Links

SAP Pinnacle Award Winners and Finalists 2020

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognitus-named-a-finalist-for-2020-sap-pinnacle-award-in-sap-s4hana-movement-partner-of-the-year-category-301043680.html

SOURCE Cognitus