Cognizant And Microsoft To Expand Partnership For Generative AI Adoption In Enterprises

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Monday an expanded partnership with the goal of making Microsoft's generative AI and Copilots available to millions of users, to transform enterprise business operations, enhance employee experiences and accelerate cross-industry innovation.

The expanded partnership will leverage Microsoft Copilot and Cognizant's advisory and digital transformation services to help employees and enterprise customers operationalize generative AI and realize strategic business transformation.

This partnership also has the potential to significantly accelerate AI adoption and innovation in India. AI is expected to add $450 to $500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, accounting for 10% of the country's $5 trillion GDP target.

As part of the partnership, Cognizant purchased 25,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot seats for Cognizant associates, along with 500 Sales Copilot seats and 500 Services Copilot seats to enhance productivity, streamline workflows and transform customer experiences.

In addition, Cognizant will work to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot to a million users within their global 2000 clients and across 11 industries. Through Cognizant's Synapse skilling program, 35,000 Cognizant developers have been trained on Github Copilot, with an additional 40,000 developers slated to receive training.