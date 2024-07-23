|
23.07.2024 10:34:22
Cognizant Announces Expansion Of Digital Transformation Tie-up With Whitebread
(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) Tuesday announced an expansion of a digital transformation relationship with Whitebread, owned by U.K.'s hotel brand Premier Inn. The collaboration is expected to utilize the support of the professional service provider for product design, product management, and engineering. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.
The three-year tie-up is targeted to empower the hospitality company in its expansion plans in the UK and Germany. Cognizant said it will develop and integrate new features into Premier Inn's digital channels and its anticipated refreshed mobile customer experience.
The digital transformation will enable guests to manage their needs from pre-book, purchasing, check-in, stay, and post-stay.
