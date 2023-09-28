Cognizant Appoints Jatin Dalal To Succeed Jan Siegmund As CFO

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Thursday the appointment of Jatin Dalal as Chief Financial Officer, with the appointment anticipated to be effective in December 2023.

Dalal will directly report to CEO Ravi Kumar and oversee, among other responsibilities, Cognizant's worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury and internal audit, corporate development, investor relations and enterprise risk management functions.

Dalal will succeed Jan Siegmund, who had previously disclosed his intention to retire in early 2024. Upon Dalal's assumption of the role of CFO, Siegmund will remain with the Company as a non-executive officer and special advisor to support an orderly transition.

Dalal brings extensive executive-level financial expertise from complex, multinational organizations. He joins Cognizant from Wipro, where he had served as CFO since April 2015 and assumed additional responsibilities as President beginning in December 2019.

Dalal joined Wipro in 2002 and served in several roles of increasing responsibility in Finance. He was CFO of Wipro's Global IT Business from 2011 to 2015 in Bangalore, and prior to that, he served as Wipro's UK Head of Finance for the Europe region and as the Global Finance Head for the company's Energy & Utilities, Health Care, and Manufacturing business units.

Dalal served as a member of the New York Stock Exchange's Listed Company Advisory Board from June 2015 to November 2022.